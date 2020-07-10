Maine pushes back approval of post-2020 RGGI regulation

Published 13:51 on July 10, 2020 / Last updated at 14:31 on July 10, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is aiming to finalise its post-2020 RGGI regulation next month after failing to meet internal deadlines for an upcoming July committee meeting, an official told Carbon Pulse.