NA Markets: CCAs rise on limited buying, RGGI stagnates above post-2020 reserve tier

Published 22:42 on July 9, 2020 / Last updated at 23:03 on July 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose to a nearly six-week high this week despite continued expectations that future quarterly sales will go undersubscribed, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) stagnated above the 2021 Emissions Containment Reserve (ECR) trigger price.