LCFS Market: California prices hit 2-month low on continued lack of demand

Published 14:51 on July 10, 2020 / Last updated at 15:39 on July 10, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices sank past the $200 level this week as buyers continued to wait for the market to fall further and despite higher gasoline production in the Golden State.