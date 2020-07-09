New York hedge fund opens new RGGI account

Published 21:43 on July 9, 2020 / Last updated at 23:07 on July 9, 2020

A New York-based hedge fund opened a new CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account in the Northeast US RGGI market this week amid rising prices in the power sector ETS, data shows.