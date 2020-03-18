NZ Market: NZUs hit 7-mth lows as bearish sentiment takes hold

Published 07:20 on March 18, 2020 / Last updated at 09:31 on March 18, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

NZUs fell to their lowest levels since August on Wednesday, with the NZ$25 FPO until recently considered a price floor barely even relevant as a bearish outlook takes hold amid a flailing economy.