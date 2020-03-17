NZ Market: NZUs extend 3-mth lows, drop below FPO level

Published 07:12 on March 17, 2020 / Last updated at 07:12 on March 17, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances on Tuesday fell below the NZ$25 fixed price option for the first time since Dec. 19, as traders in need of cash added to supply.