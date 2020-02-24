EU Market: EUAs slide 4.1% as fears mount that virus can’t be stopped

Published 21:08 on February 24, 2020 / Last updated at 22:53 on February 24, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EUAs tumbled by more than a euro to well below €25 on Monday, as the rapid spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus beyond China sent financial markets reeling.