California snowpack holding below average, though hydro market implications uncertain

Published 19:53 on January 3, 2020 / Last updated at 19:53 on January 3, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s snowpack remains slightly off the historic average after storms in November and December, but state officials say it is too early to determine whether the totals could have an impact on the state's hydroelectric generation.