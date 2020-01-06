Massachusetts’ second GWSA auction settles at secondary market levels

Published 14:56 on January 6, 2020 / Last updated at 23:35 on January 6, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts’ December auction for its Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon market settled above the programme’s first sale, but stayed within recent price levels for the in-state power sector ETS, a market source said.