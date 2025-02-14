Americas > Bipartisan US senators reintroduce nationwide E15 sales year-round legislation

Bipartisan US senators reintroduce nationwide E15 sales year-round legislation

Published 23:27 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:27 on February 14, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

US senators proposed a bill that would fulfill President Donald Trump's mandate for energy independence, allowing gasoline that is blended with 15% ethanol to be sold year-round.
US senators proposed a bill that would fulfill President Donald Trump's mandate for energy independence, allowing gasoline that is blended with 15% ethanol to be sold year-round.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.