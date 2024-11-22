COP29: Countries on cusp of final Article 6 deal in Baku as final texts land
Published 19:11 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 19:41 on November 22, 2024 / Roy Manuell, Alejandra Padin-Dujon, Graham Gibson and Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Negotiators from nearly 200 countries could be on the verge of a historic agreement on international carbon markets at COP29, after presidency proposal texts were published late on Friday and multiple sources said that consensus may now be present on the key outstanding technicalities of international carbon trade under Article 6.
