FEATURE: EU ETS2 success hinges largely on electric vehicles, analysts say

Published 15:06 on April 23, 2024 / Last updated at 15:06 on April 23, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s Emissions Trading System for road transport and heating fuels, ETS2, is set to be dominated by the transport sector, with more than half of total emissions coming from cars, trucks, and vans that will rely heavily on electrification to decarbonise, analysts say.