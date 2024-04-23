FEATURE: EU ETS2 success hinges largely on electric vehicles, analysts say
Published 15:06 on April 23, 2024 / Last updated at 15:06 on April 23, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU’s Emissions Trading System for road transport and heating fuels, ETS2, is set to be dominated by the transport sector, with more than half of total emissions coming from cars, trucks, and vans that will rely heavily on electrification to decarbonise, analysts say.
The EU’s Emissions Trading System for road transport and heating fuels, ETS2, is set to be dominated by the transport sector, with more than half of total emissions coming from cars, trucks, and vans that will rely heavily on electrification to decarbonise, analysts say.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.