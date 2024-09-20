Airline operators face future CORSIA compliance risk as Article 6 negotiations drag on -report
Published 10:22 on September 20, 2024 / Last updated at 10:22 on September 20, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Airline operators may struggle to meet compliance requirements under Phase 2 of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which starts in 2027, according to a new report.
Airline operators may struggle to meet compliance requirements under Phase 2 of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which starts in 2027, according to a new report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.