Newly approved EU fiscal rules will slow down energy transition, critics say

Published 15:59 on April 23, 2024 / Last updated at 15:59 on April 23, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, US

New fiscal rules approved on Tuesday by the European Parliament will make it even harder for EU member states to invest in green projects, thus slowing down the energy transition and efforts to reduce emissions, according to Greens party lawmakers and environmental groups.