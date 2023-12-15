US government releases guidance on sustainable aviation fuel tax credits
Published 19:13 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 19:14 on December 15, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, US
The US Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released information on Friday clarifying eligibility for the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credits, intending to incentivise low carbon jet fuel production to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and scale the industry.
The US Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released information on Friday clarifying eligibility for the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credits, intending to incentivise low carbon jet fuel production to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and scale the industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.