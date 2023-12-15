ICVCM to aim for regular flow of CCP carbon credit assessments over 2024
Published 20:10 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 20:10 on December 15, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Aviation/CORSIA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The ICVCM will hold board meetings at least once a month and post regular notices of upcoming activity from January to try to keep a regular flow of decisions on whether carbon credit categories are eligible for its Core Carbon Principle (CCP) labelling, board chair Annette Nazareth and interim chief operating officer Amy Merrill told Carbon Pulse.
