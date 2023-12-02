COP28: Nations including US sign up to “groundbreaking” Paris-aligned coal phaseout pledge
Published 09:21 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 11:06 on December 2, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, US
Seven new countries, including the US, signed up to a pledge on Saturday to phase out existing unabated coal plants and to not develop new unabated capacity, in what has been described as a "groundbreaking" move at COP28, while a French-led initiative supported by the EU also launched, aiming to end private finance for the fuel.
Seven new countries, including the US, signed up to a pledge on Saturday to phase out existing unabated coal plants and to not develop new unabated capacity, in what has been described as a "groundbreaking" move at COP28, while a French-led initiative supported by the EU also launched, aiming to end private finance for the fuel.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.