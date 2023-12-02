COP28: Nations including US sign up to “groundbreaking” Paris-aligned coal phaseout pledge

Published 09:21 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 11:06 on December 2, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, US

Seven new countries, including the US, signed up to a pledge on Saturday to phase out existing unabated coal plants and to not develop new unabated capacity, in what has been described as a "groundbreaking" move at COP28, while a French-led initiative supported by the EU also launched, aiming to end private finance for the fuel.