The December Nova Scotia cap-and-trade auction cleared roughly in the middle of the scheme’s price floor and all-time high settlement, according to results published Wednesday, though companies are reportedly still very short as the Canadian province’s carbon market gets ready to wind down at year-end.
Nova Scotia’s final carbon auction slumps 30% from prior sale, despite market need for allowances
The December Nova Scotia cap-and-trade auction cleared roughly in the middle of the scheme’s price floor and all-time high settlement, according to results published Wednesday, though companies are reportedly still very short as the Canadian province’s carbon market gets ready to wind down at year-end.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.