Nova Scotia’s final carbon auction slumps 30% from prior sale, despite market need for allowances

Published 18:34 on December 14, 2022 / Last updated at 18:34 on December 14, 2022 / Americas, Canada / No Comments

The December Nova Scotia cap-and-trade auction cleared roughly in the middle of the scheme’s price floor and all-time high settlement, according to results published Wednesday, though companies are reportedly still very short as the Canadian province’s carbon market gets ready to wind down at year-end.