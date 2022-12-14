California offset issuance ticks up, as DEBs premium reaches new high

Compliance offsets minted by California regulator ARB this week reversed course after falling for two consecutive periods, according to government data published Wednesday, while the price premium for credits with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) climbed to a new all-time high.