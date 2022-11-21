The US Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday announced $1.1 billion in conditional federal grants to help prevent early closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-remaining nuclear reactor in California and a major source of zero-carbon electricity under the state’s carbon market.
US govt grants $1.1 bln to extend life of California’s last-remaining nuclear plant
The US Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday announced $1.1 billion in conditional federal grants to help prevent early closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-remaining nuclear reactor in California and a major source of zero-carbon electricity under the state’s carbon market.
