RGGI states delay programme review meetings, but hold firm on completion date

Published 22:44 on November 21, 2022 / Last updated at 22:44 on November 21, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The 11 RGGI member states will delay public meetings to consider changes to the power sector carbon market as part of the third programme review, but are still aiming to finish an updated Model Rule for the cap-and-trade system in their previously scheduled timeframe, the jurisdictions announced Monday.