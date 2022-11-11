Timor-Leste to develop nature-based projects, seek role for Article 6 in latest NDC

Timor-Leste will focus on ‘nature-positive growth and transition’ as one of four key climate policy commitments, and will seek international cooperation under Article 6 guidelines in developing local carbon markets, according to its NDC submitted to the UNFCCC this week.