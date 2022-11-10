The UN late on Wednesday posted Gabon’s REDD forest protection results over the past decade, the final procedural step that paves the way for the world’s biggest carbon credit issuance.
UN posts Gabon’s REDD results, paving way for potentially huge national-scale carbon credit issuance
