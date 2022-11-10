Bhutan signs partnership to develop carbon credit aggregation platform

The commercial arm of the Bhutanese government has teamed up with a Singapore-headquartered tech company to develop a blockchain-based platform to streamline the issuance of carbon credits in the country.