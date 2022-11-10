Asia Pacific > Bhutan signs partnership to develop carbon credit aggregation platform

Bhutan signs partnership to develop carbon credit aggregation platform

Published 07:44 on November 10, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:44 on November 10, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The commercial arm of the Bhutanese government has teamed up with a Singapore-headquartered tech company to develop a blockchain-based platform to streamline the issuance of carbon credits in the country.

The commercial arm of the Bhutanese government has teamed up with a Singapore-headquartered tech company to develop a blockchain-based platform to streamline the issuance of carbon credits in the country.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software