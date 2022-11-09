Southeast Asian nation Laos aims to generate 30 million tonnes worth of forestry emissions reductions by 2025, with a senior minister telling a COP27 event that the government is now “highly engaged” in driving private sector interest with possible VCM and Article 6.2 involvement on the horizon.
COP27: Laos readying 30 mln tonnes in forestry emissions reductions by 2025, exploring credit options -minister
Southeast Asian nation Laos aims to generate 30 million tonnes worth of forestry emissions reductions by 2025, with a senior minister telling a COP27 event that the government is now "highly engaged" in driving private sector interest with possible VCM and Article 6.2 involvement on the horizon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.