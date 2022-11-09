A platform showing forestry data across every country and jurisdiction in the world, including degradation levels, was launched at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday.
Open source platform shows forestry data for every country in the world
A platform showing forestry data across every country and jurisdiction in the world, including degradation levels, was launched at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.