Open source platform shows forestry data for every country in the world

Published 15:44 on November 9, 2022 / Last updated at 15:44 on November 9, 2022

A platform showing forestry data across every country and jurisdiction in the world, including degradation levels, was launched at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday.