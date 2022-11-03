The share of greenhouse gas emissions covered by either explicit or implicit carbon pricing rose to 40% in 2021 from 32% in 2018, with average carbon prices rising in 47 of the 71 countries looked at, the OECD said in a report on Thursday.
Carbon pricing coverage rises to 40% of global emissions -OECD
