China should include sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country’s carbon emissions trading scheme and set mandatory targets that bring aviation emissions down as part of its policy support to decarbonise the sector, a report has called for.
China should include SAF in ETS to decarbonise aviation sector -report
China should include sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country's carbon emissions trading scheme and set mandatory targets that bring aviation emissions down as part of its policy support to decarbonise the sector, a report has called for.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.