NZ Market: NZU price jumps, volumes up

Published 06:15 on October 31, 2022 / Last updated at 06:15 on October 31, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The NZU price and traded volumes have risen in recent weeks off the back of higher trading interest, analysts told Carbon Pulse, as the market waits on the government to decide on ETS price settings.