The NZU price and traded volumes have risen in recent weeks off the back of higher trading interest, analysts told Carbon Pulse, as the market waits on the government to decide on ETS price settings.
NZ Market: NZU price jumps, volumes up
The NZU price and traded volumes have risen in recent weeks off the back of higher trading interest, analysts told Carbon Pulse, as the market waits on the government to decide on ETS price settings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.