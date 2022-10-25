A total of 318 financial institutions and multinational firms collectively worth $37 trillion in assets and spending power have urged 1,000 of the world’s highest emitters to set climate goals in line with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C warming limit, as part of an annual corporate climate disclosure campaign.
More than 300 financials and multinationals call on big emitters to align with 1.5C limit
