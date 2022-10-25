Africa > More than 300 financials and multinationals call on big emitters to align with 1.5C limit

Published 14:33 on October 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:23 on October 25, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

A total of 318 financial institutions and multinational firms collectively worth $37 trillion in assets and spending power have urged 1,000 of the world’s highest emitters to set climate goals in line with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C warming limit, as part of an annual corporate climate disclosure campaign.

