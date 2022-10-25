EUA prices extended their three-day rally and rose to the highest in seven weeks on Tuesday morning, as traders boosted covering of short positions and participants eyed falling energy prices and evidence suggesting industrial output could be recovering, boosting the demand for EUAs.
Euro Markets: EUAs advance for a third day, taking rally past 15% as short covering continues
EUA prices extended their three-day rally and rose to the highest in seven weeks on Tuesday morning, as traders boosted covering of short positions and participants eyed falling energy prices and evidence suggesting industrial output could be recovering, boosting the demand for EUAs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.