The spot price for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has steadily dropped off in recent weeks, even as steady demand for Chevron has pushed the cancellation tally for the domestic credit above the 1-million mark for the first time.
Australia Market Roundup: ACCU price slides, as Chevron demand pushes voluntary cancellations to record high
The spot price for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has steadily dropped off in recent weeks, even as steady demand for Chevron has pushed the cancellation tally for the domestic credit above the 1-million mark for the first time.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.