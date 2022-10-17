The global pipeline for carbon capture and storage (CCS) has grown to a new record level of 196 projects, according to the latest status report from an industry group, although the total capacity of facilities either operating, under construction, or in development still accounts for a small fraction of global GHG emissions.
Growing CCS project pipeline still accounts for mere fraction of global emissions
The global pipeline for carbon capture and storage (CCS) has grown to a new record level of 196 projects, according to the latest status report from an industry group, although the total capacity of facilities either operating, under construction, or in development still accounts for a small fraction of global GHG emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.