Growing CCS project pipeline still accounts for mere fraction of global emissions

Published 10:22 on October 17, 2022 / Last updated at 10:22 on October 17, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, US / No Comments

The global pipeline for carbon capture and storage (CCS) has grown to a new record level of 196 projects, according to the latest status report from an industry group, although the total capacity of facilities either operating, under construction, or in development still accounts for a small fraction of global GHG emissions.