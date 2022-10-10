EU to pay Estonia millions to phase out oil shale, approves €1 bln Slovakian aid for industrial decarbonisation

Published 16:26 on October 10, 2022

The EU will pay Estonia €354 million in grants to support the phaseout of oil shale in energy production that accounts for over 50% of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions, and also approved €1.1 billion in Slovakian measures to help ETS-exposed industry to decarbonise.