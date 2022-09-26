EU ETS emissions flat to slightly higher in 2022 amid switch to more carbon intensive fuels -analysts

Published 18:56 on September 26, 2022 / Last updated at 18:56 on September 26, 2022

Emissions under the EU ETS are likely to increase in 2022 as thermal generation increases, but also as more industrial companies are turning to petroleum-based fuels as an alternative to natural gas, according to bank analysts.