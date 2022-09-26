Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, is poised to be run by a hard-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni after the leader of populist party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) came out as the absolute winner of the country’s snap elections, in a history-making victory set to put domestic gas supply and nuclear resurgence at the core of the national energy debate.
Italy’s decarbonisation path at risk as far-right alliance takes helm
Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, is poised to be run by a hard-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni after the leader of populist party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) came out as the absolute winner of the country’s snap elections, in a history-making victory set to put domestic gas supply and nuclear resurgence at the core of the national energy debate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.