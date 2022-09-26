Italy’s decarbonisation path at risk as far-right alliance takes helm

Published 2022-09-26

Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, is poised to be run by a hard-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni after the leader of populist party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) came out as the absolute winner of the country’s snap elections, in a history-making victory set to put domestic gas supply and nuclear resurgence at the core of the national energy debate.