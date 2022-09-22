Thai industry group sets up Southeast Asian state’s first carbon market exchange

Thailand has established its first carbon credit exchange in an effort to boost the private sector’s role in emissions reduction and contribute to the Southeast Asian country’s broadly stated goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, it was announced this week.