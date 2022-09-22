Exchanges jockey for position in Mainland China-Hong Kong carbon market race

Bringing Hong Kong into China’s biggest regional ETS might be a cost-effective way of implementing a carbon market there, a Guangdong carbon exchange official said Thursday, even as HK looks to establish itself as a major environmental markets hub linking the mainland with the rest of the world.