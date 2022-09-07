A South Korean company on Wednesday announced it is launching the nation’s first ‘carbon neutral lubricants’ product, using offsets from a Uruguay-based reforestation project that was given the worst possible score by a carbon offset ratings agency earlier this year.
Low-rated Uruguayan offsets supply Korean ‘carbon neutral’ engine oil
A South Korean company on Wednesday announced it is launching the nation’s first ‘carbon neutral lubricants’ product, using offsets from a Uruguay-based reforestation project that was given the worst possible score by a carbon offset ratings agency earlier this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.