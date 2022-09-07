Large carbon project developer looks to expand into regenerative agriculture

One of the largest project developers in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) is looking to scale the regenerative agriculture market by teaming up with a US agtech start-up company that secured $38 mln in second round funding in May amid plans to broaden the global reach of its software.