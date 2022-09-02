Grid tests may clear path for German nuclear extension, as demand measures take effect

Published 17:31 on September 2, 2022

Germany is set to extend the lives of two nuclear power plants beyond this year based on results of soon-to-be-published security of supply tests, according to domestic media outlets, a move that would further ease pressure on energy supplies as mandatory demand cuts start to bite.