Published 07:33 on September 2, 2022

European carbon prices erased gains made late on Thursday and resumed their gradual decline amid steady selling, as energy prices also dropped away amid reports that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will resume deliveries to Europe on Saturday after completing a short maintenance turnaround.

