EUA prices forged higher for a third day as the annual August auction supply cut continued to drive the market, while energy prices were flat to slightly higher as traders worried about the outlook for Russian gas supplies amid continued delays in the return of a key pipeline component.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUA prices forged higher for a third day as the annual August auction supply cut continued to drive the market, while energy prices were flat to slightly higher as traders worried about the outlook for Russian gas supplies amid continued delays in the return of a key pipeline component.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.