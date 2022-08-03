Energy and carbon markets have already priced in the drought conditions in Europe, sources told Carbon Pulse, which has drained reservoirs for hydro power, and may soon leave the Rhine impassable for barges transporting coal to Germany.
Low Rhine level impact downplayed as tight hydro already priced into EU markets
Energy and carbon markets have already priced in the drought conditions in Europe, sources told Carbon Pulse, which has drained reservoirs for hydro power, and may soon leave the Rhine impassable for barges transporting coal to Germany.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.