Africa > ICE to launch 10 nature-based futures, extending hedging to vintage 2030

ICE to launch 10 nature-based futures, extending hedging to vintage 2030

Published 12:18 on August 2, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:23 on August 2, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Ten new nature-based offset futures will be introduced by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in mid-August as it looks to snatch market share from rival Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) by adopting a longer timeframe for companies looking to hedge their carbon emission exposure

Ten new nature-based offset futures will be introduced by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in mid-August as it looks to snatch market share from rival Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) by adopting a longer timeframe for companies looking to hedge forward their carbon emissions exposure.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software