Despite the lack of policy direction for the national government, some Chinese project developers are moving to develop grassland-based carbon sequestration schemes, initially targeting foreign buyers.
Chinese developers take plunge on grassland projects
Despite the lack of policy direction for the national government, some Chinese project developers are moving to develop grassland-based carbon sequestration schemes, initially targeting foreign buyers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.