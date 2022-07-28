California’s ARB sticking with 2045 CO2 neutrality goal following Newsom letter

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) request to beef up the stringency of the 2022 Scoping Plan will not affect the state’s existing target for 2045 carbon neutrality, a spokesperson for regulator ARB told Carbon Pulse.