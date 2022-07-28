Americas > California’s ARB sticking with 2045 CO2 neutrality goal following Newsom letter

California’s ARB sticking with 2045 CO2 neutrality goal following Newsom letter

Published 16:31 on July 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 16:31 on July 28, 2022  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) request to beef up the stringency of the 2022 Scoping Plan will not affect the state’s existing target for 2045 carbon neutrality, a spokesperson for regulator ARB told Carbon Pulse.

