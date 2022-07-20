A cookstove project in Africa expects to generate 3 million carbon credits over the next seven years after securing new funding, while two originators have deepened their involvement in a scheme in the region.
Fresh financing boosts cookstove projects in Africa
A cookstove project in Africa expects to generate 3 million carbon credits over the next seven years after securing new funding, while two originators have deepened their involvement in a scheme in the region.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.