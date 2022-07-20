An Australian resources company planning on turning 1.4 million hectares of forest in Papua New Guinea in to a series of REDD+ projects has had its carbon permits revoked by the country’s National Forestry Authority (NFA).
PNG cancels large REDD+ project permits for Australian resource firm
An Australian resources company planning on turning 1.4 million hectares of forest in Papua New Guinea in to a series of REDD+ projects has had its carbon permits revoked by the country’s National Forestry Authority (NFA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.