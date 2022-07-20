Asia Pacific > PNG cancels large REDD+ project permits for Australian resource firm

PNG cancels large REDD+ project permits for Australian resource firm

Published 07:42 on July 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:42 on July 20, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An Australian resources company planning on turning 1.4 million hectares of forest in Papua New Guinea in to a series of  REDD+ projects has had its carbon permits revoked by the country’s National Forestry Authority (NFA).

An Australian resources company planning on turning 1.4 million hectares of forest in Papua New Guinea in to a series of  REDD+ projects has had its carbon permits revoked by the country’s National Forestry Authority (NFA).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software