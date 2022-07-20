PNG cancels large REDD+ project permits for Australian resource firm

An Australian resources company planning on turning 1.4 million hectares of forest in Papua New Guinea in to a series of REDD+ projects has had its carbon permits revoked by the country’s National Forestry Authority (NFA).