Indigo Ag to offer carbon credits at $40/t through new soil protocol

Published 17:31 on June 29, 2022 / Last updated at 17:31 on June 29, 2022 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US offset developer and farm technology firm Indigo Ag announced on Wednesday a carbon credit offering from enriched agriculture soil projects, verified under a new “soil enrichment” protocol.